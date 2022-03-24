Save the Music: Support student-run radio, local bands, and community venue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KANM Student Radio is hosting their bi-annual fundraiser concert, “Save the Music,” on Friday, March 25 at The 101 in Downtown Bryan.

Tickets for this family-friendly event can be purchased at the door for $10. Proceeds will support Aggieland’s only student-run radio and the three local bands performing Friday night.

Attendees can expect to hear tunes from Divine Divine, an indie-pop act local to College Station and made up of Texas A&M students, followed by Austin surf-rockers Good Looks, and Bryan punk mainstays Jasper closing out the show. The first band goes on at 9 p.m.

It's just ONE WEEK until SAVE THE MUSIC!!! March 25th at the 101 in BCS, doors at 8:30 show at 9:00pm, $10 cash at the door. Come out support great local bands, local venues and student-run radio - it'll be a night to remember! pic.twitter.com/BfgST2nx9o — KANM Student Radio (@KANMRadio) March 18, 2022

KANM PR Director Gwen Howerton says she hopes this event shows the community that KANM is the place for music in BCS. She also wants to highlight local bands who might not always get the recognition they deserve.

“There’s punk bands. There’s metal bands. There’s rock bands. There’s rappers. There’s DJ’s,” Howerton said. “We as a radio station see it as our function not just to provide awesome programming for the community, but to put on cool, live events and spotlight local artists.”

Howerton added that KANM also wants to show support for local venues, like The 101.

“Without venues, there’s no place for live music, and that’s how musicians get their livelihood,” she said.

You can learn more about KANM Student Radio and “Save the Music” by watching the full interview with Gwen Howerton below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.