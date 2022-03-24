Students showcase hardwork at Brazos County Youth Livestock Show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show is in full swing at The Brazos County Expo, and students across Brazos County have worked for this week’s show.

From Ag Mechanics to market broilers and turkeys to heifers and much more, students are able to show off their work and skills in a multitude of areas at this show.

“This show is really important to us because we have worked all year to raise these animals for them to be the best they can be, and this gives us the opportunity to exhibit them and show people what we do,” said Riley Stokes, Brazos County Youth Livestock Show 2022 Fair Queen.

Many of the students participating say they work every single day of the year making sure their animal is in peak condition.

Will Philipello, a Brazos County Youth Livestock Show Association junior board member, is a student at Rudder High school. He shows steers, heifers, and pigs. For him, showing and educating people about agriculture is vital to its sustainability.

“We are the future of agriculture,” said Philipello. “We are making the future happen and if we don’t show people how to manage them [the animals], nobody else will know and we will be the last generation.”

The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show runs the rest of the week. For a complete schedule for the show, click here.

The show will conclude with a premium auction Saturday at 2 p.m.

