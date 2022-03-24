Texas A&M travels to Georgia for three-game series

ATHENS, Georgia -- The Texas A&M softball team (18-10, 1-5 SEC) resumes Southeastern Conference play this weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs (27-4, 2-1 SEC).

The three-game series begins on Friday at 5 p.m. CT. Saturday’s contest airs nationally on SEC Network at 5 p.m. CT, before the Bulldogs and the Aggies wrap up on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

LAST TIME OUT

The Aggies walked off Houston Baptist, 5-4, on Wednesday night at Davis Diamond. The Huskies had four fielding errors, including the throwing error that allowed Rylen Wiggins to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Haley Lee and Koko Wooley extended their team-leading reached base streaks to nine games, while Lee recorded her team-leading seventh home run.

MAK ATTACK

In Saturday’s 5-0 shutout of the No. 5 Florida Gators, Makinzy Herzog tossed a career-high 15 strikeouts, while giving up just three singles and one walk in the complete-game effort. Saturday marked Herzog’s fifth complete game in the circle this season and earned her the title of SEC Pitcher of the Week. Additionally, the senior hurler held the Gators to a .125 batting average, their lowest of the season, and it was the second shutout of Florida this year. Herzog’s season ERA of 0.18 currently ranks first in the SEC and third in the nation.

HALEY STAYS HOT

Lee continues to lead the team at the plate in batting average (.500), as well as on-base (.621) and slugging percentage (.847) for the season. In last weekend’s series against No. 5 Florida, Lee launched her sixth long ball of the year – the first home run of the season allowed by Florida’s Elizabeth Hightower. Defensively, Lee contributed 30 putouts and one assist while splitting her time at catcher and first base throughout the three-game series.

HISTORY WITH THE BULLDOGS

Georgia holds the 14-6 series advantage over the Maroon & White. The last meeting between the Aggies and the Bulldogs resulted in a 5-3 victory for A&M. Then-freshmen Lee and Morgan Smith had breakthrough performances, including a 2-for-3 outing with a double and three RBI for Smith.

