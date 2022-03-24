Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Judo wins first team national championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M judo program took home their first team national championship for the first time in 60 years.

The men’s teams finished first, while the women’s teams earned second place. Texas A&M sophomores Isabella Garriga and Dario Maaskant were named 2022 NCJA Female and Male Athletes of the Year, while Aggie Judo coaches Bob Perez and Dan Gomez jointly received NCJA’s Coach of the Year award.

The National Collegiate Judo Association’s 2022 Championships were held March 12 at Texas A&M University’s Physical Education Activity Program Building.

