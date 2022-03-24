Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Judo wins first team national championship

The men’s team took home first place
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M judo program took home their first team national championship for the first time in 60 years.

The men’s teams finished first, while the women’s teams earned second place. Texas A&M sophomores Isabella Garriga and Dario Maaskant were named 2022 NCJA Female and Male Athletes of the Year, while Aggie Judo coaches Bob Perez and Dan Gomez jointly received NCJA’s Coach of the Year award.

The National Collegiate Judo Association’s 2022 Championships were held March 12 at Texas A&M University’s Physical Education Activity Program Building.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two law enforcement vehicles crashed in west Bryan Wednesday afternoon.
Patrol vehicles collide while responding to pursuit in Brazos County
Texas A&M names Joni Taylor as new women's basketball head coach.
Georgia’s Joni Taylor confirmed as next Aggie women’s head basketball coach
A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions
NWS releases more details on Monday night tornadoes
National Weather Service confirms Madisonville & multiple other Monday night tornadoes

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Bryan High Color Guard headed to state
Treat of the Day: Cameron Fire Chief marks 50 years of service
Treat of the Day: CSISD student qualifies for regional spelling bee
treat of the day
Treat of the Day: City of Navasota designates March 2022 as Youth Art Month