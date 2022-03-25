Aggie-Con is coming up this weekend on A&M’s campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie-Con, the oldest, largest student-run fan convention in the world, is returning to Texas A&M. The convention will be held in Rudder Tower from Friday, March 25 to Sunday, March 27. They cater to all fandoms, including sci-fi, gaming, horror, anime, and more. Some of the student staff joined First News at Four, including Director Alejandro Torres and Assistant Director Sydney Do.

“It’s a really great place to meet people who like the same stuff as you and make friends,” explained Do.

Aggie-Con will have guests including two anime voice actors, Q&A panels, a cosplay cafe, vendors, tabletop games, video games, and an anime room.

