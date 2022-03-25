Bluebonnets experiencing late blooming season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the things Texans look forward to in the springtime is seeing the bluebonnets start blooming. Unfortunately this year the official state flower is running behind schedule.

Texas A&M Department of Horticulture Sciences Professor Mike Arnold says he’s noticed that bluebonnets are about two weeks behind their normal time to appear. Although they are not as full as they usually are, he says this year’s flowers should be as beautiful as ever.

“Overall much of the state is running a little bit behind and that makes sense because we had that extended cold period and nothing grew a lot, but it looks like it’s going to be a great crop,” says Arnold.

The Texas A&M Department of Horticulture Sciences also wants to encourage families to come to The Gardens at Texas A&M University to take their pictures in the bluebonnets. The department wants everyone to have a safe space capturing photos instead of on the side of busy highway.

