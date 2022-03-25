Advertisement

Brazos County domestic violence cases declining after spiking during pandemic

Brazos County Courthouse
Brazos County Courthouse(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons, domestic violence crimes are a top priority to curb after local prosecutors saw cases climb at the start of the pandemic.

“Domestic violence is the biggest violent crime indicator that we have in our area and we have way more domestic violence than we have robbers, murders and things like that,” Parsons said.

Parsons said cases started climbing in 2020 when people were in close quarters during quarantine. They’ve also seen higher cases of injury to the elderly and violation of protective orders, red flags in many domestic violence crimes.

”Also during 2022 we we have seen a huge jump in dispositions. Over 100% increase in dispositions which says a couple of things. One is there was an increase during COVID, but I think more importantly is we’re starting to cut back into that backlog over the last six months,” he said.

Fortunately, family violence cases are starting to trend downward. They’ve gone down 14% is the past six months.

“We’re not having as many of those cases, but our dispositions are still on the upswing... So now we’re really cutting into that COVID backlog,” said Parsons.

As that backlog clears, more people are also calling for help at places like Phoebe’s Home, a branch of Twin City Mission which offers free resources in the seven county area.

“We think that’s just really the fact they couldn’t reach out for help. They were in that situation constantly with that abuser,” said Alyssa Jewell, Twin City Mission Prevention and Outreach Specialist.

Jewell said help is available for those who need it.

“I definitely think the first step can be the hardest, that admitting that you’re in the situation, that you need help and getting to that point can be the hardest step,” said Jewell.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence call Phoebe’s Home 979-775-5355 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)

The Texas Council on Family Violence can be reached here.

