Advertisement

Bryan ISD students earn medals at SkillsUSA Criminal Justice competition

Bryan ISD win big at SkillsUSA competition that tested their criminal justice knowledge
Bryan ISD win big at SkillsUSA competition that tested their criminal justice knowledge(Bryan ISD)
By Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Bryan ISD students recently competed at the SkillsUSA Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl.

They won district medals for their academic knowledge in criminal law, criminal procedure and familiarity with current criminal justice events.

The competition also tested their expertise of the SkillsUSA Leadership Handbook.

Congratulations to these medal-wearing Bryan Vikings for earning District Winner medals at a recent SkillsUSA Criminal...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Friday, March 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rohnny Steven Steele is now facing theft-related charges in two counties after being arrested...
Deputies arrest thief suspect again less than a week after being released from jail
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions
Two law enforcement vehicles crashed in west Bryan Wednesday afternoon.
Patrol vehicles collide while responding to pursuit in Brazos County
North Zulch family picking up the pieces after RV destroyed after severe storm
North Zulch family picking up the pieces after RV destroyed in severe storm
Earlier in the day residents were asked to remain in their homes as police searched for a...
One arrest, another on the run after driver of stolen car hits semi in Brenham

Latest News

Bluebonnets along a Texas road. (Source: Wildflower.org)
Bluebonnets experiencing late blooming season
Two Local Organizations Present "Fight To Unite" On Saturday
Lions Pride Sports partners with United Way of the Brazos Valley to host “Fight to Unite”
You might be surprised how much you need to cut a peach tree back before it really starts to...
Weekend Gardener: Time to cut back those peach trees
Pumpjack located south of Midland, Texas
In Texas, calls to boost U.S. oil production after Russian invasion run into hard realities