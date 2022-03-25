Bryan ISD students earn medals at SkillsUSA Criminal Justice competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Bryan ISD students recently competed at the SkillsUSA Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl.

They won district medals for their academic knowledge in criminal law, criminal procedure and familiarity with current criminal justice events.

The competition also tested their expertise of the SkillsUSA Leadership Handbook.

Congratulations to these medal-wearing Bryan Vikings for earning District Winner medals at a recent SkillsUSA Criminal... Posted by Bryan ISD on Friday, March 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.