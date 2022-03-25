Bryan ISD students earn medals at SkillsUSA Criminal Justice competition
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Bryan ISD students recently competed at the SkillsUSA Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl.
They won district medals for their academic knowledge in criminal law, criminal procedure and familiarity with current criminal justice events.
The competition also tested their expertise of the SkillsUSA Leadership Handbook.
