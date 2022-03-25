Advertisement

Burleson County residents provide aid for fire victims

A Burleson County resident said many ranchers in Carbon, Texas lost everything in last week's...
A Burleson County resident said many ranchers in Carbon, Texas lost everything in last week's fire.(Jeff Baldwin)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Many Carbon, Texas ranchers are working to rebuild part, or all of their farms after wildfires consumed east Texas starting March 17. Burleson County rancher Jeff Baldwin said along with farms, many also lost their cattle and necessities like tractors and hay.

Now Baldwin and other Burleson County residents are donating farm necessities to Carbon ranchers including hay, protein and mineral tubs, and fencing supplies. So far, they’ve donated 205 round bales of hay and over 27 pallets of animal feed and water.

”Whatever we can do to help out cause one day the cards might be against you and you might be in their position,” Baldwin said. “It’s just a great state we live in and hopefully you pay it forward. One day you might get it in return in you’re ever in that position.”

Baldwin said the supplies have been helpful as the costs of farm necessities have increased this year. If you would like to donate farm supplies, you can contact Baldwin via Facebook.

