Community rallying behind Milam County family that lost home, business in severe storms

YARRELTON, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County emerged largely unscathed from a storm that caused widespread damage across several areas of the Brazos Valley Monday night and early Tuesday morning. However, a handful of residents in the Yarrelton community of Milam County weren’t so fortunate.

Four days after the violent storms swept through the region the cleanup and healing process is still ongoing for the Parker family. Homeowners in Yarrelton since 2013, they say their lives were quickly changed.

“It was quick,” said homeowner Sam Parker. “Took a long time to build it, and just like that, it was gone.”

Sam says he was watching the weather forecast all evening, as he stood on the front porch of his home he says the skies suddenly darkened as the storm barreled toward the home on FM 1915.

“The wind was just screaming,” said Sam. “I could see it kind of getting really black, and the wind picked up pretty good, and that’s when we went into the house, got in the bathroom, rode it out.”

Sam says as quickly as storms ramped up they were gone.

“A minute, minute and a half,” said Sam.

Four days after the violent storms swept through the region, the cleanup and healing process is still ongoing. On @KBTXNews at 5:30, I'll introduce you to a Milam County family that lost their home and their business. pic.twitter.com/MYd2vtDVDk — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) March 25, 2022

He, his wife, and three children left the bathroom unharmed but the home took a direct hit. Sam says he couldn’t believe what he was seeing after they left the bathroom.

“Look like it exploded on the inside, stuff everywhere, and I walked back outside and just saw this mess. It just, stuff was everywhere. I couldn’t believe it, it just happened,” said Sam. “It was quick. Took a long time to build it, and just like that, it was gone.”

Not only was Sam’s home destroyed but his business, his livelihood, took a direct hit in the storms. Despite the circumstances and though all seems lost, Sam has hope and says he is grateful.

“We lost a fair amount,” said Sam. “But I don’t think I lost everything. We didn’t lose a life.”

Support from near and far was immediate and Sam says he will be forever appreciative.

“The support from people that reached out to us is just unbelievable,” said Sam. “I never could have thought in a million years it’d be like that.”

Richard Vansa, a friend and a neighbor to the Parker family, hopped on his tractor Thursday to help them with the cleanup. He says helping a neighbor in need is what being a Texan is all about.

“Whether it’s a tornado, whether it’s a car accident, it could be somebody that broke into their home, you know everybody could use a lending hand sometimes,” said Vansa.

Vansa says sooner or later we all will need a helping hand and a friendly smile.

“Somewhere in you’re life, you’re gonna need it.”

Community members are having a benefit for the Parker family on Saturday at the Cyclone Corral BBQ Pit in Burlington. Doors open Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. There will be a silent auction and cornhole tournaments that start at 2 p.m. Texan musician Holly Tucker will perform live from 7 p.m. -9 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been made that benefits the family.

***Update: If you’re unable to join us Saturday, all donations are greatly appreciated here:... Posted by Cyclone Corral BBQ on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

