Deputies arrest thief suspect again less than a week after being released from jail

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Rohnny Steven Steele made headlines last week after being arrested in Grimes County in a large-scale theft investigation.

Steele was arrested again Thursday morning in Madison County at the fairgrounds.

The Bedias man was spotted behind livestock pens around 3:30 a.m. by a Madison County deputy working overnight security, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say Steele was in possession of a 40-foot stolen Prowler RV taken from Grimes County along with meth.

Last week he and Morgan Fisher were arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies recovered more than $50,000 of stolen items at a home on County Road 147 in Grimes County. Among the items found were lawnmowers, ATVs, utility trailers, cargo trailers, lawn equipment, and firearms.

On Thursday, Steele was charged in Madison County on charges of Theft of Property >30K<150K (Felony 3) and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >1G<4G.

Both Grimes County and Madison county deputies say additional charges are pending in both cases.

