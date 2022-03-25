Eight players from the Brazos Valley make the 2021-2022 UIL All-State Basketball Teams
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released their 2021-2022 UIL All-State Basketball Teams, and eight players from the Brazos Valley were represented.
On the boys’ side in Class 3A: Franklin’s Hayden Helton. Class 2A: Mumford’s Bryson Rodriguez and Milano’s Jace Todd. Class 1A: Calvert’s MJ Thomas and Kaiden Bridges.
On the girls’ side in Class 5A: College Station’s Jaeden McMillin. Class 2A: Hearne’s Antinajah Jackson and Normangee’s Aubree McAllister.
A full list of the TABC All-State teams and awards can be found here.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.