Eight players from the Brazos Valley make the 2021-2022 UIL All-State Basketball Teams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released their 2021-2022 UIL All-State Basketball Teams, and eight players from the Brazos Valley were represented.

On the boys’ side in Class 3A: Franklin’s Hayden Helton. Class 2A: Mumford’s Bryson Rodriguez and Milano’s Jace Todd. Class 1A: Calvert’s MJ Thomas and Kaiden Bridges.

On the girls’ side in Class 5A: College Station’s Jaeden McMillin. Class 2A: Hearne’s Antinajah Jackson and Normangee’s Aubree McAllister.

5 players from the Brazos Valley made the 2022 Boys All-State basketball teams: @FTLionHoops Hayden Helton, @MumfordBasketb1 Bryson Rodriguez, Milano’s Jace Todd, and @CalvertTrojans Kaiden Bridges and MJ Thomas pic.twitter.com/Buirzup7ww — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) March 25, 2022

3 players from the Brazos Valley made the 2022 Girls All-State basketball teams: @CSLadyCougBball Jaeden McMillin, @MyHearneISD Antinajah Jackson, and @NormangeeHS Aubree McAllister pic.twitter.com/RvbBErTFqz — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) March 25, 2022

A full list of the TABC All-State teams and awards can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.