Eight players from the Brazos Valley make the 2021-2022 UIL All-State Basketball Teams

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released their 2021-2022 UIL All-State Basketball Teams, and eight players from the Brazos Valley were represented.

On the boys’ side in Class 3A: Franklin’s Hayden Helton. Class 2A: Mumford’s Bryson Rodriguez and Milano’s Jace Todd. Class 1A: Calvert’s MJ Thomas and Kaiden Bridges.

On the girls’ side in Class 5A: College Station’s Jaeden McMillin. Class 2A: Hearne’s Antinajah Jackson and Normangee’s Aubree McAllister.

A full list of the TABC All-State teams and awards can be found here.

