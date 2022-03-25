Advertisement

High-speed pursuit ends with two arrested on I-45 in Madison County

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers and other citizens vehicles. Speeds were reported at approximately 125 mph.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers and other citizens vehicles. Speeds were reported at approximately 125 mph.(Photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following report was released by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office:

“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted Harris County Constables Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Montgomery County Sheriffs Office, and Walker County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit out of Harris County.

Sgt. Klingle and Traffic Deputy Kampf with Madison County were successful in ending the pursuit at I-45 NB Exit 136. Two suspects were taken into custody. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers and other citizen’s vehicles.

Speeds were reported at approximately 125 mph.

After a brief closure, the interstate was reopened for traffic. Good work to all law enforcement involved!”

