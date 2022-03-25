High-speed pursuit ends with two arrested on I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following report was released by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office:

“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted Harris County Constables Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Montgomery County Sheriffs Office, and Walker County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit out of Harris County.

Sgt. Klingle and Traffic Deputy Kampf with Madison County were successful in ending the pursuit at I-45 NB Exit 136. Two suspects were taken into custody. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers and other citizen’s vehicles.

Speeds were reported at approximately 125 mph.

After a brief closure, the interstate was reopened for traffic. Good work to all law enforcement involved!”

