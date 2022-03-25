Advertisement

Lady Cougars season ends in shootout vs Kingwood Park

(KBTX)
By Jimkmy Pollard / College Station Lady Cougar Soccer
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team lost in a shootout to Kingwood Park Thursday evening in Magnolia. 

The Cougs took the lead 1-0 with just under 9 minutes left in the match on a goal by Kylie McRaven.  Kingwood Park scored 30 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1. 

Neither team could score in either overtime period and Kingwood Park won the shootout 3-2. 

Kayelee Rochelli and Taylor Jennings scored for the Cougars in the shootout.  The Cougars end their season at 13-10. 

The Cougs are grateful to seven awesome seniors, GK Keira Herron, Defender Ellie Hagen, Midfielder Emily Hord, Midfielder Robin Loopstra, Midfielder Simmy Ghosh, 

Midfielder Anna Kjerfve, and Defender Sarah Del Rio.

