Lions Pride Sports partners with United Way of the Brazos Valley to host “Fight to Unite”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday night is set to be the biggest show in Lions Pride Sports history as the local business has teamed up with the United Way of the Brazos Valley to present “Fight to Unite.”

While the night will showcase professional wrestling matches and meet and greet opportunities, 100% of the proceeds will go back to the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Houston Carson, who owns Lions Pride Sports, says he and his wife were looking for a way to give back and be part of the community, and they felt United Way of the Brazos Valley was the perfect fit.

“As soon as we found out they had a fight to unite theme, we all got together and thought we had to do a pro wrestling show together,” said Carson. “Honestly, this is the best thing that we have done so far in pro-wrestling.”

To learn more about the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s work in our community, view the video below.

The night will begin for VIPs at 5 p.m. at Edible Field with a meet and greet with celebrity guest, WWE Hall of Famer and “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry.

Henry says this event is going to be a special night for both pro-wrestling and the United Way of The Brazos Valley.

“Anytime that all of the resources are going to help people that grossly need it, especially in a time that we live in, I am all for it,” said Henry.

Additionally, he gets to see his brother, Patrick “Shorty” Henry. Patrick played football for Texas A&M from 1988 to 1991 and was a member of the “Wrecking Crew” defense.

The professional wrestling matches will start at 7 p.m., and Carson says it will be a great night for the entire family.

KBTX team members are also playing a role in the matches.

Tickets to the main event and VIP experience with Mark Henry can be purchased by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.