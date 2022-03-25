Advertisement

Local yoga class held to pray and show support for Ukraine

“If each person does what they can do it makes a difference.”
Yoga for Peace
Yoga for Peace
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been nearly three weeks since Russia invaded the country of Ukraine. Thursday afternoon, several community members attended “Yoga for Peace” at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station.

The focus of the yoga session was to promote peace, healing, and prayer and show support for the citizens and army of Ukraine.

Participants spent an hour meditating and taking part in yoga exercises.

The yoga session served as a fundraiser with donations benefiting World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that has served over three million meals in Ukraine.

“We wanted to do something, and this organization’s World Central Kitchen is made up of chefs that network and focus on feeding people,” said yoga instructor Mary Liwanag. “Food is such a basic human need, and so we loved that idea, and we thought if we want to do something, maybe other people do too.”

“Our hearts were compassionate toward the need and wanting to help but not knowing how,” said yoga instructor Lee Ann Chapman. “We’re so far away. We didn’t know what we could do, and this is something tangible that we could do using our talents as yoga instructors.”

Class participants left with sunflowers and handmade Ukrainian flags made by Liwanag’s husband.

