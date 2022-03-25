Madison County Burn Ban goes into effect

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three days after a tornado impacted the area, Madison County has officially enacted a BURN BAN until further notice.

According to the declaration, “all outdoor burning, or a person who orders such burning, of combustible material is prohibited.” The county cites conditions such as high winds and the recent wildfires in Texas that pose a threat of large, dangerous, and fast-moving wildland fires.

Also listed as prohibited, outdoor welding unless under the following guidelines:

A spotter is required for each welder, each cutter, and each grinder and for any activity that causes or may cause a spark

Diameter around the welding area shall be a minimum of 25 feet and clear vegetation, if possible and kept wet

Minimum of one water pressure fire extinguisher per spotter is required and one spare. Each extinguisher should be at least 2.5 gallons

Each welding rig must have a Class B Chemical Fire Extinguisher, minimum 10 lbs

If the work area cannot be cleared of vegetation, proper precautionary measures much be taken

No welding is permitted if winds are 20mph or greater

Prior to any outdoor welding activity, a phone call is to be placed by the welder or company to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department (936-348-2755) relaying the location of the project, cell phone number for the contact person, name of party responsible, and name of welder

This BURN BAN will continue for seven days unless extended by the action of the Commissioners Court. No other Brazos Valley county is under a similar ban at this time. Monday night’s 1″ to 3″ rain event recently removed drought conditions from Madison County.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.