Madison County Fair organizers, participants show resiliency in wake of tornado

MADISONVILLE , Texas (KBTX) - While Madisonville residents continue picking up the pieces following Monday’s storm, some took a break to have fun and get their mind off storm damage.

The fair was never canceled during COVID-19, Monday’s tornado, or the multiple power outages this week.

“Our fair board is definitely committed. They’re not going to say, ‘no fair.’ It’s just not going to happen,” said Madison Fowler, a fair ambassador.

Fowler showed pigs on Wednesday and helps on days she is not participating.

She said the community and those in attendance are thankful for the fair and the ability to continue despite challenges.

“People who are in the show, they’ve grown up in it. Without it they wouldn’t have a life, so it’s just very important to everyone who’s involved. They aren’t going to let it fall through,” she said.

Madison County Fair Board President Bob Choiniere said the fairground lost power in the tornado, but was never damaged.

“After the devastation Monday night of the storms, our little community has banded together to help one another, and we were able to move forward with our fair,” he said.

Thursday night, the power went out again just before the final event. Choiniere said this just shows their resiliency even more, before taking the arena with no power.

While many residents work to rebuild, this fair gave some the chance to just enjoy people in the community.

“It’s just a nice time that you can get things off your mind and just watch and enjoy what’s going on,” Choiniere said.

On Friday night, the Madison County Fair is having their auction and buyers’ dinner. Anyone is invited to participate and encouraged to support the local participants.

