Madisonville working towards ‘normal’ future on 5th day of storm recovery

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - Storm recovery is underway for the fifth day in Madisonville. Locals say they just want everything to get back to normal.

Many businesses have been out in Madisonville helping people in need. Kenneth Tullos, employee at DeBakey Roofing, says they have been helping people since the storm struck on Monday night.

“We came out here and started just visiting peoples houses and seeing what we could do for them,” said Tullos. “Seeing if we could tarp their roofs. Seeing if we can help them in any way we can.”

Tullos said he has talked to about a hundred residents that need help with their damaged roofs.

“Some roofs completely gone,” Tullos said. “Some houses completely demolished.”

Along with damaged roofs, gas leaks and structure fires have also been an issue. The Madisonville Fire Department said they are making it their mission to take care of their community. During the storm, Thom Jones, Chief of the Fire Department, said due to how wooded the area is, they had to cut their way into the first houses that needed help.

“We actually sent trucks out with cleaning supplies, rakes, and different things,” said Jones. “Cases of water and just going door to door and house to house making sure people had what they needed.”

Although within just five days, Jones says Madisonville has made big progress on the clean up and it wouldn’t be possible without all kinds of people coming together.

“We feel blessed with a lot of great people. A lot of the farmers and ranchers came in with their front end loaders and their track hose, chainsaws and dump trailers. Everybody went to work on the town,” said Jones.

Donations can be made to the Untied Way at (936)-349-0714.

Building material can be dropped off at City Hall, 210 W. Cottonwood St. Madisonville, TX 77864.

