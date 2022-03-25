Mathews makes program history on Day Two at NCAA Championships

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews became the program’s first men’s diver to win an NCAA Championship when he claimed the 1-meter title in record-setting fashion Thursday night at McAuley Aquatic Center on Georgia Tech’s campus.

In the first diving event of the meet, Mathews made his return to NCAA Championships a memorable one. He took down his own school record with a score of 438.20 in the finals, steadily working his way to the top through the six-dive event.

Sitting in third heading into the final two dives, Mathews scored 79.50 and 83.30 on his last two opportunities to position himself for victory. With the national title, Mathews becomes a five-time All-American and remains the school record holder on both springboards after setting the 3-meter record earlier this season.

Mathews has claimed seven medals at SEC Championships and is a four-time SEC Champion in his career. The Sydney, Australia native has qualified for NCAA Championships in four of his five years in Aggieland, but has missed the last two championship meets due to Covid-19 and obligations to the Australian National Team.

Prior to this season, Mathews had never made a final on the 1-meter and had finished as high as 12th on the 3-meter as a freshman. The 200 free relay was also in action during the evening session.

The team of Kaloyan Bratanov, Kraig Bray, Ethan Gogulski and Clayton Bobo placed 24th with a season-best time of 1:17.27, which ranks as the fifth-fastest time in program history. Bray (19.35), Gogulski (19.24) and Bobo (19.26) each clocked season-best 50 free splits in the race.

In prelims, Anze Fers Erzen, Vincent Ribeiro and Munzy Kabbara made their NCAA Championships debuts in the 200 IM. Fers Erzen placed 30th with a time of 1:43.75, while Ribeiro clocked in at 1:45.15 to take 46th and Kabbara placed 55th with a time of 1:47.23.

Also competing at his first NCAA Championships, Victor Povzner placed 22nd on the 1-meter with a score of 320.40. The Aggies will return to action Friday, competing in six of the seven events on the day.

The complete schedule, along with links to results and to watch live are below. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Complete Schedule

Friday, March 25 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch Live

Prelims – 9 a.m. CT Finals – 5 p.m. CT – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, March 26 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch Live

Prelims – 9 a.m. CT Finals – 5 p.m. CT – 1,650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay

