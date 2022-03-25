Advertisement

Mpoke, Smith advance to 400m hurdles final

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas A&M track & field duo Moitalel Mpoke and James Smith II advanced to Friday’s 400m hurdles final, while four Aggies recorded Texas A&M all-time top 12 marks, Thursday night at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Mpoke, a senior, finished second in the first heat of the men’s 400m hurdles prelims at 50.35, followed by Smith, a junior, in third at 50.78. The duo advanced by time as the fourth and fifth fastest qualifiers to Friday’s final at 5:40 p.m. CT.

Four Aggies produced marks that cracked the Texas A&M all-time top 12 list, including three from the distance crew.

Junior Eric Casarez led the group finishing as the fourth fastest performer in the men’s 5000m at 13:56.83 after his second place finish. Senior Grace Plain finished third in the women’s 10,000m at 35:32.12 to become the 11th best performer in Aggie history, while senior Julia Black placed fifth in the women’s 5000m at 16:44.35 to crack the all-time list at No. 12.

Freshman Heather Abadie finished sixth in the women’s pole vault at 13-7.25/4.15m to become the fourth best performer in school history.

Texas A&M returns to action Friday morning beginning with the women’s 4x100m at 9:35 a.m. CT. Fans can follow live results here, while all the action will broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

Texas A&M Thursday Results

Men

Place

Athlete

Event

Time/Mark

2nd

Eric Casarez

5000m

13:56.83

4th

Moitalel Mpoke

400m Hurdles (prelim)

50.35

4th

Kyle Johnson

10,000m

30:46.66

5th

Gavin Hoffpauir

1500m “A”

3:50.21

5th

James Smith II

400m Hurdles (prelim)

50.78

8th

Jonathan Chung

3000m Steeple

9:09.18

25th

Kirk Collins, Jr.

400m Hurdles (prelim)

54.30

Women

Place

Athlete

Event

Time/Mark

3rd

Grace Plain

10,000m

35:32.12

5th

Julia Black

5000m

16:44.35

5th

Abbey Santoro

10,000m

35:47.25

6th

Heather Abadie

Pole Vault

13-7.25/4.15m

10th

Maddie Livingston

5000m

16:53.75

12th

Natalie Scheifele

Javelin “B”

137-7/41.94m

18th

Dominique Mustin

400m Hurdles (p)

1:01.03

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two law enforcement vehicles crashed in west Bryan Wednesday afternoon.
Patrol vehicles collide while responding to pursuit in Brazos County
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions
Texas A&M names Joni Taylor as new women's basketball head coach.
Georgia’s Joni Taylor confirmed as next Aggie women’s head basketball coach
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
Rohnny Steven Steele is now facing theft-related charges in two counties after being arrested...
Deputies arrest thief suspect again less than a week after being released from jail

Latest News

Lady Cougars season ends in shootout vs Kingwood Park
Mathews makes program history on Day Two at NCAA Championships
Texas A&M University officially introduced Joni Taylor as its eighth women’s basketball head...
Joni Taylor introduced A&M women’s basketball head coach
Aggies to host Auburn in SEC home opener