Mpoke, Smith advance to 400m hurdles final
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas A&M track & field duo Moitalel Mpoke and James Smith II advanced to Friday’s 400m hurdles final, while four Aggies recorded Texas A&M all-time top 12 marks, Thursday night at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Mpoke, a senior, finished second in the first heat of the men’s 400m hurdles prelims at 50.35, followed by Smith, a junior, in third at 50.78. The duo advanced by time as the fourth and fifth fastest qualifiers to Friday’s final at 5:40 p.m. CT.
Four Aggies produced marks that cracked the Texas A&M all-time top 12 list, including three from the distance crew.
Junior Eric Casarez led the group finishing as the fourth fastest performer in the men’s 5000m at 13:56.83 after his second place finish. Senior Grace Plain finished third in the women’s 10,000m at 35:32.12 to become the 11th best performer in Aggie history, while senior Julia Black placed fifth in the women’s 5000m at 16:44.35 to crack the all-time list at No. 12.
Freshman Heather Abadie finished sixth in the women’s pole vault at 13-7.25/4.15m to become the fourth best performer in school history.
Texas A&M returns to action Friday morning beginning with the women’s 4x100m at 9:35 a.m. CT. Fans can follow live results here, while all the action will broadcast on the Longhorn Network.
Texas A&M Thursday Results
Men
Place
Athlete
Event
Time/Mark
2nd
Eric Casarez
5000m
13:56.83
4th
Moitalel Mpoke
400m Hurdles (prelim)
50.35
4th
Kyle Johnson
10,000m
30:46.66
5th
Gavin Hoffpauir
1500m “A”
3:50.21
5th
James Smith II
400m Hurdles (prelim)
50.78
8th
Jonathan Chung
3000m Steeple
9:09.18
25th
Kirk Collins, Jr.
400m Hurdles (prelim)
54.30
Women
Place
Athlete
Event
Time/Mark
3rd
Grace Plain
10,000m
35:32.12
5th
Julia Black
5000m
16:44.35
5th
Abbey Santoro
10,000m
35:47.25
6th
Heather Abadie
Pole Vault
13-7.25/4.15m
10th
Maddie Livingston
5000m
16:53.75
12th
Natalie Scheifele
Javelin “B”
137-7/41.94m
18th
Dominique Mustin
400m Hurdles (p)
1:01.03
For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.