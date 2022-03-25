Mpoke, Smith advance to 400m hurdles final

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas A&M track & field duo Moitalel Mpoke and James Smith II advanced to Friday’s 400m hurdles final, while four Aggies recorded Texas A&M all-time top 12 marks, Thursday night at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Mpoke, a senior, finished second in the first heat of the men’s 400m hurdles prelims at 50.35, followed by Smith, a junior, in third at 50.78. The duo advanced by time as the fourth and fifth fastest qualifiers to Friday’s final at 5:40 p.m. CT.

Four Aggies produced marks that cracked the Texas A&M all-time top 12 list, including three from the distance crew.

Junior Eric Casarez led the group finishing as the fourth fastest performer in the men’s 5000m at 13:56.83 after his second place finish. Senior Grace Plain finished third in the women’s 10,000m at 35:32.12 to become the 11th best performer in Aggie history, while senior Julia Black placed fifth in the women’s 5000m at 16:44.35 to crack the all-time list at No. 12.

Freshman Heather Abadie finished sixth in the women’s pole vault at 13-7.25/4.15m to become the fourth best performer in school history.

Texas A&M returns to action Friday morning beginning with the women’s 4x100m at 9:35 a.m. CT. Fans can follow live results here, while all the action will broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

Texas A&M Thursday Results

Men

Place

Athlete

Event

Time/Mark

2nd

Eric Casarez

5000m

13:56.83

4th

Moitalel Mpoke

400m Hurdles (prelim)

50.35

4th

Kyle Johnson

10,000m

30:46.66

5th

Gavin Hoffpauir

1500m “A”

3:50.21

5th

James Smith II

400m Hurdles (prelim)

50.78

8th

Jonathan Chung

3000m Steeple

9:09.18

25th

Kirk Collins, Jr.

400m Hurdles (prelim)

54.30

Women

Place

Athlete

Event

Time/Mark

3rd

Grace Plain

10,000m

35:32.12

5th

Julia Black

5000m

16:44.35

5th

Abbey Santoro

10,000m

35:47.25

6th

Heather Abadie

Pole Vault

13-7.25/4.15m

10th

Maddie Livingston

5000m

16:53.75

12th

Natalie Scheifele

Javelin “B”

137-7/41.94m

18th

Dominique Mustin

400m Hurdles (p)

1:01.03

