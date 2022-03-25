No. 12 Aggies Outlast Tennessee in 4-3 Thriller on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Freshman and 93rd-ranked Mary Stoiana outlasted No. 88 Elza Tomase in her second set tiebreaker, pushing the No. 12 Texas A&M women’s tennis team to a 4-3 triumph over the Tennessee Lady Vols Friday afternoon at Barksdale Stadium.

Stoiana and Tomase exchanged blows throughout the first set, forcing a tiebreaker to decide the opening stanza. Stoiana, a native of Southbury, Connecticut saw her early lead in the tiebreaker dwindle, but ultimately took the first in a 7-6(5) score. The match continued its competitive fervor well into the second frame, forcing yet another tiebreaker at 6-6. Stoiana surged ahead, winning six consecutive points and needing only one more to clinch A&M’s 21st win of the season. Tomase responded by winning each of the next seven. Stoiana staved off set point, and an overruled line call against Tennessee with an ensuing point penalty sealed the match in favor of Texas A&M, 7-6(5), 7-6(7).

For the first time in program history, the Aggies own a 21-1 overall record through their first 22 matches, tying their win total from the 2021 season. A&M is off to a 7-0 start through their first Southeastern Conference dual match opportunities, needing one more victory to tie the team’s longest SEC win streak in school history. The Maroon & White last held a 7-0 SEC record in the 2013 campaign, when the Aggies claimed a share of the league’s regular season title in addition to reaching the NCAA National Championship match. Tennessee falls to 8-6 overall and 2-4 in SEC matches.

Friday’s match began in the doubles competition, where both squads exchanged blows on courts two and three. Tennessee seized the early momentum with a 6-1 win by Esther Adeshina and Rebeka Mertena over No. 48 Carson Branstine and Stoiana on the second court. The Aggies responded on court three, where Renee McBryde and Gianna Pielet notched a 6-3 score over Kylie Duckworth and Olivia Symons.

The doubles point came down to court one, where second-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova went back and forth against No. 13 Daria Kuczer and Tenika McGiffin, with both squads winning five games apiece. Tennessee served at 5-all, but Makarova’s forehand volley granted A&M the break and a 6-5 edge. Makarova stepped up to the service line in the following game and overcame a 15-40 deficit to seal the 7-5 win and an early 1-0 edge for the Aggies.

The transition to singles play saw the tightly contested matches continue, with the Aggies battling to grab four-of-six first sets in the early going. Tennessee was able to even the match at 1-all with a 6-2, 6-4 performance from No. 44 Mertena against No. 23 Branstine. The Aggies broke the deadlock once again, as No. 29 Makarova crushed No. 37 McGiffin in the first set before winning a competitive second frame in a 6-0, 6-4 triumph. A&M’s lead would rise to 3-1 as Goldsmith defeated Adeshina in straight sets on court four. The Lady Vols would respond on court five, as Kuczer defeated Pielet by a 6-4, 6-3 margin to trim A&M’s lead back to 3-2. Stoiana’s seventh clinch win of the season followed approximately 30 minutes later, and Tennessee recorded its final point of the match on court six to complete the 4-3 Aggie victory.

In individual accolades, Makarova continues her climb in the Texas A&M record book following her 101st doubles victory of the season. The graduate now holds sole possession of third place in career doubles wins, trailing second-place Anna Lubinsky by six victories. In singles play, Makarova garnered sole possession of sixth after notching her 93rd career win Friday afternoon. Stoiana’s clinch win marked her seventh of the season, making her the deciding point responsible for a third of all Aggie wins this season. Stoiana is the singles win leader on the roster, boasting a stellar 23-3 overall mark with a 16-1 dual match record.

UP NEXT

No. 12 Texas A&M women’s tennis wraps up its weekend road trip and faces off with the defending-SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, March 27. First serve at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex is slated for noon (CT).

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the importance of Friday’s win…

“We just beat a very good Tennessee team at their place in a very tight 4-3 match. On top of that, the even better news is that we can play significantly better than we did today. Despite all of our struggles, we still came away with an extremely tough road victory. We will get a good night’s rest and practice hard in Athens, Georgia, tomorrow. I am confident that our team will be able to find another level on Sunday afternoon against the Bulldogs.”

Freshman Mary Stoiana

On rebounding from doubles and logging a tight straight-set win…

“It felt great to turn things around despite a pretty rough loss in doubles. I was really fueled by seeing the rest of my teammates get it together and take the doubles point for us. They inspired me to play well. I was frustrated from the doubles match, but I was able to use it as fuel to come out and play fiery in singles. I’m proud of the way I was able to pull through despite some pretty tough road conditions.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

#12 Texas A&M 4, Tennessee 3

Barksdale Stadium – Knoxville, Tenn.

SINGLES

1. #44 Rebeka Mertena (TENN) def. #23 Carson Branstine (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4

2. #29 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #37 Tenika McGiffin (TENN) 6-0, 6-4

3. #93 Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. #88 Elza Tomase (TENN) 7-6(5), 7-6(7)

4. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Esther Adeshina (TENN) 7-5, 6-2

5. Daria Kuczer (TENN) def. Gianna Pielet (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

6. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Eleonora Molinaro (TENN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

DOUBLES

1. #2 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #13 Daria Kuczer / Tenika McGiffin (TENN) 7-5

2. Esther Adeshina / Rebeka Mertena (TENN) def. #48 Carson Branstine / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) 6-1

3. Renee McBryde / Gianna Pielet (TAMU) def. Kylie Duckworth / Olivia Symons (TENN) 6-3

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (1,4,2,5,3*,6)

POSTMATCH NOTES

Texas A&M climbs to 21-1 for the first time in program history and holds an unblemished 7-0 record in Southeastern Conference matches.

The Aggies are the No. 12 team in the nation according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and are ranked No. 8 by the United States Tennis Association.

Tennessee drops to 8-6 overall and 2-4 in SEC matches. The Lady Vols are No. 31 according to the ITA and hold the No. 21 mark in the USTA poll.

In the all-time series between Texas A&M and Tennessee, the Aggies balloon their lead to 11-7. A&M has won nine of the 10 contests since joining the SEC in the 2013 dual match season.

Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver improves to 131-56 in his head coaching career and improves to 42-10 over the last two seasons.

