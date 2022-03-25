Advertisement

Red Cross works to assess homes and properties in Madisonville following Monday’s tornado

The assessments decide if a property is facing major damage, minor damage or is destroyed.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Red Cross is helping Madison County residents assess damage from Monday’s tornado and determine what comes next.

They began assessments on Wednesday and continued into Thursday. These assessments were for homes and properties that became damaged in the storm. The Red Cross will begin contacting those residents on Friday.

Deb Goettig, the Disaster Program Manager for the Red Cross, said she’s impressed with the clean up efforts that have taken place in the area.

“Madisonville is quite the little city. Everybody has chipped in. they’re just moving along. The streets are clean the power’s back on. they don’t need the cell towers anymore or the portable ones so everybody’s looking pretty good,” Goettig said.

The assessments decide if a property is facing major damage, minor damage or is destroyed. Based on the assessment, they will then help with financial needs and any others that arise on a case-by-case basis.

The Red Cross said residents continue to need handy work and food assistance.

