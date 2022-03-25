Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan High School earns medals at SkillsUSA Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl competition

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Bryan High’s SkillsUSA Criminal Justice students on their success at the Quiz Bowl competition.

The students were tested on academic knowledge in criminal law, criminal procedure, familiarity with current events in criminal justice and expertise of the SkillsUSA Leadership Handbook.

SkillsUSA serves students preparing for technical, skilled and service occupation careers by developing their occupational, academic, and employability skills, including leadership.

Congratulations to these medal-wearing Bryan Vikings for earning District Winner medals at a recent SkillsUSA Criminal...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Friday, March 25, 2022

