Weekend Gardener: Time to cut back those peach trees

By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Agrilife experts say now is the right time to prune back your peach trees so they can produce even more fruit!

Tim Hartmann says you should prune your tree when you see flower buds turning pink or starting to bloom.

“This is what we call an open center tree. It’s trying to be open like an open vase, but you’ll notice there’s a lot of wood that has kind of grown into the center, so we’re going to open that up to get light in there,” said Hartmann.

He says you actually want to take about 40% of the limbs off every year to have a very productive tree.

