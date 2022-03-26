Advertisement

After surge in home support Aggies ready to finish season in New York

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M basketball team is gearing up for their final road trip of the year after advancing to the Final Four of the NIT at Madison Square Garden. The Aggies will take on Washington State for a chance to play in the championship game.

Texas A&M has had quite the following and support from the 12th Man through this NIT run with Reed Arean as full as it’s been all year. It’s helped that A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork opened up Reed Arena free to the public for during the NIT. After playing three straight home games, the Aggies will have to take that momentum with them to an unfamiliar environment.

”I feel like we just continue what we did every road game,” explained Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV. “We say we’re always team bus one versus everybody. We have to bring our own energy. In Tampa we had fans but it wasn’t as big as what we have at home. Just going in there being resilient and doing all the things that we’ve been doing so far,” Taylor added.

“It’s a neutral site. The SEC Tournament was a neutral site too,” Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford said. “I think we’re just going to handle it the same. Same prep. Playing the same style of basketball. Same mindset too. I don’t think too much is going to change except pretty much the state,” Radford added.

The Aggies will leave tomorrow for New York. Their semifinal matchup with Washington State is set for 8:30 p.m. CT Tuesday night on ESPN 2.

