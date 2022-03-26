Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Boomer

This sweet boy is loveable, huggable and incredibly adorable.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boomer is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 25, 2022. He’s a Bulldog, American/Mix.

This sweetie is one of the longest residents at the shelter. In fact, he was featured as our Pet of the Week last fall.

Shelter staff is hoping this precious pup will find his forever home very soon. He’s currently in a foster home where he has spent time with other dogs, including puppies.

He is a sweet, chill, affectionate dude who made everyone at KBTX fall in love with him when he arrived at the station. Watch the video above to learn more about him.

Boomer is microchipped and fully vaccinated. That means he’s ready to go home with you. He’ll be at the shelter from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can fill out an adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rohnny Steven Steele is now facing theft-related charges in two counties after being arrested...
Deputies arrest thief suspect again less than a week after being released from jail
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions
Two law enforcement vehicles crashed in west Bryan Wednesday afternoon.
Patrol vehicles collide while responding to pursuit in Brazos County
North Zulch family picking up the pieces after RV destroyed after severe storm
North Zulch family picking up the pieces after RV destroyed in severe storm
Earlier in the day residents were asked to remain in their homes as police searched for a...
One arrest, another on the run after driver of stolen car hits semi in Brenham

Latest News

Ethan Hanson
Free Music Friday: Ethan Hanson
Bryan High Students at SkillsUSA Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl Competition
Treat of the Day: Bryan High School earns medals at SkillsUSA Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl competition
Brazos County Courthouse
Brazos County domestic violence cases declining after spiking during pandemic
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/25
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/25