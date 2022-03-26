Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Boomer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boomer is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 25, 2022. He’s a Bulldog, American/Mix.

This sweetie is one of the longest residents at the shelter. In fact, he was featured as our Pet of the Week last fall.

Shelter staff is hoping this precious pup will find his forever home very soon. He’s currently in a foster home where he has spent time with other dogs, including puppies.

He is a sweet, chill, affectionate dude who made everyone at KBTX fall in love with him when he arrived at the station. Watch the video above to learn more about him.

Boomer is microchipped and fully vaccinated. That means he’s ready to go home with you. He’ll be at the shelter from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can fill out an adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

