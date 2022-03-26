Advertisement

Aggies defeat South Carolina, 12-7, to advance to SEC Championship Final

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texa sA&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUBURN, Alabama -- The No. 1 seed Texas A&M equestrian team (12-3, 6-1 SEC) defeated No. 4 seed South Carolina (2-10, 1-6 SEC), 12-7, Friday to advance to Saturday’s final at the Auburn University Horse Center.

The Aggies dominated the first half, outperforming the Gamecocks, 8-2, in Flat and Horsemanship.  Senior Caroline Dance (Flat), sophomore Ella Petak (Horsemanship) and senior Lisa Bricker (Reining) earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective events to lead the way.

Texas A&M secured four of the five points in Flat to start the day. Dance highlighted the event as she outscored Trinity Hammerschmidt, 263-241.5, on Chippy. Nicole Leonard defeated Caroline Bald, 234-222.5, on Granit, while Devon Thomas bested Sophie Mitchell, 253-234.5, on Chacco, and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss beat Alice Kass, 231.5-198, with Nonstop.

The Aggies tallied four more points in Horsemanship. Junior Cori Cansdale started with a win over Tierney Horton, 226.5-172.5. Senior Hayley Riddle followed with a 223 to outscore Michaela Schrim ride of 202.5. Petak, a sophomore, recorded a score of 230 to defeat Cora Wyers (218). Graduate MacKenzie Chapman followed with a score of 224 to earn the final point for the Maroon & White over Kiersten Beckner ride of 215.

Three Aggies captured points in Fences to open the second half. Devon Thomas recorded a score of 258 with Rico to defeat Trinity Hammerschmidt’s score of 236. Other point scorers include Brooke Brombach ride of 221 defeating Nina Columbia score of 183 and Haley Redifer beating Madeline Schaefer, 242-237.

In the final event, Bricker scored the lone point for the Maroon & White in Reining. The Temecula, California native put up a score of 213.5 to defeat Chloe Vanstone (208), resulting in MOP recognition.

Championship

Texas A&M is set to face off against No. 2 seed Auburn on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT. It marks the first championship appearance since the 2018-19 season when A&M fell to top seed Auburn 11-6. Live scoring can be found here, while the live stream can be found here.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Tana McKay

On advancing to Saturday’s Championship…

“I couldn’t be happier on how everyone rode today. This is what we have been preparing for all year long and now it’s time to keep doing what we’ve been doing. There’s not a lot that we need to change or fix. We just need to stick to the game plan and ride clean, smart and then see how it falls.”

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

