Aggies set collegiate, school Medley Relay records

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams set the women’s sprint medley relay collegiate record and the men’s distance medley relay school record, Friday night at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The Aggie quartet of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Laila Owens, Charokee Young and Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete won the women’s sprint medley relay at 3:38.93, breaking the previous record of 3:39.04 held by Texas A&M’s Diamond Spaulding, Brenessa Thompson, Jaevin Reed and Jazmine Fray. Robinson-Jones and Owens each ran the 200m legs, Young the 400m leg and Wilson-Perteete brought it home on the 800m leg. The Maroon & White edged Texas by .02 seconds.

Shortly after, the Aggie foursome of Cooper Cawthra, Cutler Zamzow, Allon Clay and Gavin Hoffpauir combined to run 9:43.43 in the men’s distance medley to break the school record previously held by Ryan Teel, Robert Grant, Gaines Kinsey and Alex Riba at 9:51.79. Cawthra opened the 1200m distance at 2:56.21, followed by Zamzow running the 400m split at 46.69. Clay ran the 800m third leg at 1:51.57, while Hoffpauir finished it off with a 4:08.97 mile.

Along with the women’s sprint medley relay event title, freshman Bryce Foster (shot put) and sophomore Carter Bajoit (high jump) claimed titles in their respective events. Foster won the “B” shot put competition with a mark 59-7.75/18.18m, while Bajoit won the “B” high jump at a clearance of 7-1.75/2.18m. The clearance marked a personal best making Bajoit the eighth best performer in Aggie history.

Four Aggies advanced to Saturday’s finals. Kaylah Robinson advanced in the women’s 100m hurdles with a personal best time of 12.87 (w/0.9), the fastest overall qualifying time. The senior became the fourth fastest performer in Aggie history and is scheduled to run at 2:20 p.m.

Connor Schulman clocked 13.82 (w/1.2) to advance to the men’s 110m hurdles final at 2:40 p.m. The junior finished second in the first heat, which registered as the seventh fastest qualifying time.

Sophomore Devon Achane and junior Ryan Martin earned lanes in the men’s 100m finals at 3:25 p.m. Achane won heat two at 10.14 (w/1.8), while Martin placed fourth in heat four at 10.29 (w/1.1). The Aggie duo each registered personal bests, while Achane became the ninth fastest performer in in Aggie history.

Other notable performances include, the women’s distance medley relay of Gemma Goddard, Bailey Goggans, Jaevin Reed and Annie Fuller, finishing third at 11:27.18, the third fastest time in Aggie history. Hurdlers Moitalel Mpoke and James Smith II finished third and fourth in the 400m hurdles at 49.36 and 49.53. Smith’s time marked a personal and made him the seventh best performer in Texas A&M history. Deborah Acquah placed fourth in the women’s triple jump at 44-1.5/13.45m.

Texas A&M returns to action on Saturday beginning with the men’s 4x800m relay at 10:40 a.m.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on the day…

“Overall it was a productive day in many different areas. Our women’s sprint medley relay had a very impressive performance running a collegiate record and our men’s distance medley relay set the school record. Carter [Bajoit] and Bryce [Foster] each won their events, and Deborah [Acquah] had a big triple jump as well. We advanced two in the men’s 100m, Devon [Achane] at 10.14 and Ryan [Martin] at 10.29, both personal best. Connor [Schulman] and Kaylah [Robinson] advanced in the hurdles, with Kaylah at 12.87, an all-time best and Connor at 13.82, which is just around his personal best. I’m looking forward to see how they run tomorrow, as well as how the rest of our athletes compete.”

