A&M Consolidated tops Paetow 6-4

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A&M Consolidated survived a 7th inning rally to defeat Katy Paetow 6-4 on Friday night at Tiger Field.

Gage Dorris entered the game with two outs and bases loaded in the 7th and earned the save with a strikeout to end the Paetow rally and improve the Tigers’ record to 10-3-2 overall (5-1 in District 19-5A).

Consol will host Magnolia West at Tiger Field on Tuesday night. The Tigers were led at the plate by Nathan Hodge, who had two base hits and two RBIs, while Christian Letendre and Gage Dorris added doubles for Consol.

The winning Tiger rally came in the 2nd inning, as the Tigers played small ball with a Carson Kerbel walk, a Kai Hood bunt for a base hit and and a two-run throwing error off of a bunt by Dorris.

Cole Eckhardt also added an RBI single in the 2nd. Hunter Bond faced the minimum through the first three innings of work but was relieved with two outs in the 4th inning in favor of Sam Nitzke after a three-run Paetow rally.

Nitzke earned the win for Consol by retiring nine of the next ten Paetow batters but was unable to finish the game with two outs in the 7th. Dorris secured the final out after four straight walks issued by Tiger pitching.

Katy Paetow 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 — 4R 3H 4E

A&M Consol 0 5 0 1 0 0 x — 6R 7H 2E

Paetow — Diaz (5.0), Smith (1.0) and Silvez (C)

Consol — Bond (3.2), Nitzke (3.0), Dickson (0.0), Dorris (0.1) and Eckhardt (C)

W - Nitzke (3-0)

L - DiazS - Dorris

