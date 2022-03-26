Advertisement

Bryan baseball cruises past Killeen 8-2

(KBTX)
By James Dillard
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas - The Viking Baseball team improved to 4-0 in district play and 11-3 overall for the season with an 8-2 win over Killeen on Friday night.

Rylan Hill got the win for the Vikings tossing 5 2/3 innings, striking out 14, allowing only 4 hits, 1 walk and 2 runs.

Kaleb Gott threw the final 1 1/3 innings for the Vikings, striking out 2 and allowing no runs.

Leading hitters for the Vikings were Kyle Kubichek with a double and 2 runs scored, Mason Garcia a double with 1 run scored, Rylan Hill with a double, and Chance Crawford with a single and 2 runs scored.

The Vikings are back in action Tuesday at home versus Copperas Cove.

