College Station softball over Rudder

(KBTX)
By Vincent Carreon / College Station Lady Cougar Softball
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougar Softball team won their district game on Friday night, against a tough Rudder Ranger team. 

Bella DeLeon earned the win in the circle with a complete game, 4 hitter, striking out 6 Ranger batters. 

Offensively, the Cougars were led by Reese Dalton with an RBI double in the first inning and Bryce Clendenin, who went 1-2 with a run scored. 

The Cougars return to action at home next Tuesday against district leading Magnolia.

