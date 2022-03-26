College Station softball over Rudder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougar Softball team won their district game on Friday night, against a tough Rudder Ranger team.

Bella DeLeon earned the win in the circle with a complete game, 4 hitter, striking out 6 Ranger batters.

Offensively, the Cougars were led by Reese Dalton with an RBI double in the first inning and Bryce Clendenin, who went 1-2 with a run scored.

The Cougars return to action at home next Tuesday against district leading Magnolia.

