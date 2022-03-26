Consol girls’ soccer tops Montgomery in a shootout to open playoffs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ soccer team beat Montgomery 5-2 in a PK shootout in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A Playoffs Friday night at Tiger Field.

The Lady Tigers were a perfect 4-4 on their penalty kicks on shots from Meghan Moore, Kate Homeyer, Jennifer Ramirez, and Kira Merrell. Keeper Reagan Lee saved the first PK attempt from the Lady Bears. Montgomery then missed another shot off the crossbar, so Merrell’s 4th penalty kick for the Lady Tigers sealed the win.

The Lady Bears got out to an early lead on a goal from Mable Pruter in the 9th minute. Consol’s Khloe Winkelmann had a goal on an assist from Chloe Murr to tie things up in the 73rd minute. Both overtimes went scoreless to keep the score 1-1 heading into the penalty kick shootout.

A&M Consolidated advances to the area round of the playoffs and will play McCallum.

