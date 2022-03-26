Cooper Tied for First at Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

ATHENS, Georgia (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper secured a tie for the top spot on the player leaderboard after round two of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on Saturday at the UGA Golf Course.

Despite windy conditions reaching upwards of 30 MPH, Cooper (71-73—144) shot 1-over 73 in round two. The senior was tied with Alabama’s Polly Mack. The Montgomery, Texas, native was even par 144 heading into the final round.

The No. 16-ranked Aggies (293-296—589) carded an 8-over 296 and tied for second. A&M was knotted up with No. 3 Wake Forest (+13) and stood behind No. 4 South Carolina (+10). The Maroon & White sat ahead of eight ranked teams, including five Southeastern Conference squads.

“All things considered, I thought we played great,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Zoe’s [Slaughter] round was huge. She showed what she was made of, finishing the round with those three birdies. To put together that round today with how the wind was going was great to see. Hailee [Cooper] was so solid all day. She has so much control over her game right now, and it’s great to see her playing like this, knowing how much work she has been putting in. We are going to be in the fight tomorrow to win the tournament.”

Zoe Slaughter (78-71—149) found a way to shoot under par, registering a 1-under 71 on the windy day. The sophomore was 2-over heading into hole 16 but fired off three-straight birdies to close the round and elevate her 34 spots into a tie for 12th. The Houston, Texas, native had the second-lowest second round of any golfer.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (75-75—150) and Brooke Tyree (72-78—150) both tied for 18th, and Jennie Park (75-77—152) rounded out the lineup in 31st.

Amber Park (76-77—152) competed as an individual and grabbed a share of the 36th spot.

Next Up

The Aggies continue the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on Sunday, which begins at 8:39 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.