Free Music Friday: Ethan Hanson

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Singer/songwriter Ethan Hanson joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on March 25, 2022.

He performed his song “More Than Her Eye.”

The New Braunfels native is a junior at Texas A&M University. Hanson began songwriting when his grandfather passed away.

“I always thought about writing, but he was kind of like a father to me. I never really had that father presence, so when he passed on, it was a hard thing to go through, and I found a way to channel that grief and channel that pain,” he said.

Hanson has released two singes, “We Had Plans” and “More Than Her Eye.” Both are available to stream.

He is performing at Texas A&M hotel on Saturday, March 26 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Find out more about Hanson on his Facebook.

