Grimes County family loses barn, animals in tornado

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County resident Traci Brown stayed up until 1:00 a.m. Tuesday following Monday’s heavy rain and tornado warnings to make sure she and her family would be safe. An hour and 45 minutes later, everything changed. A tornado swept through her six-acre property, which also housed her barn and her father’s portable home.

“All of a sudden this crashing sound, which obviously I think it was when my dad’s building was moved and also the barn took off over to the neighbors,” Brown said.

Brown’s father suffered minor injuries from his home being moved by the tornado. He has been temporarily relocated along with several animals from the barn. There were over 100 animals inside including goats, chickens and cows. Brown’s family also has a few dogs.

“We did have some dog kennels and stuff that moved and left and so we’ve had to make tough decisions about rehoming dogs or having some put down that were sick or injured,” Brown said.

Along with the barn, Brown’s well that supplied water to her home and barn was damaged. The well has been temporarily fixed, but the water is unsafe to drink. Community members have donated bottled water to Brown’s family as she hopes to have her well fixed soon. Grimes County community members have also donated money.

Brown’s co-worker Gina Nichols has helped collect donations. Nichols knows what Brown is going through because she experienced losing everything in a tornado.

“The community does come together in a time of need, doesn’t matter if they know you or not,” said Nichols.

Although there is a lot of work to be done as Brown and her family rebuild their lives, she said she’s grateful that her family is safe and that they’ve received a lot of community support.

“The constant, we have prayers for you, we love you, all of that has meant so much,” Brown said.

Brown said her top priority is fixing her father’s portable home so that he can move back on the property. Following that, she wants to repair her well.

