Hall of Fame wrestler, ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Mark Henry inspires local youth before Fight to Unite

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark Henry, professional wrestler, and WWE hall of famer is in Bryan College Station promoting Saturday’s United Way Fight to Unite event.

He spent Friday visiting various locations around the community and meeting new people. The program at S.O.S Ministries Friday afternoon started with introductions of fighters who will be competing Saturday, by talking about all the hardships they overcame to be where they are now.

One fighter lost over 100 pounds. One spent a year losing and never gave up, and one is a woman who is just as strong as the men around her. Seven-year-old Miyah Lister and 11-year-old Martin Moore picked up on these messages.

“I learned to never give up because you always got to stand up for what is right,” Lister said.

Henry spoke to the group about many things including the importance of community, having fun and staying on your path. This stuck with Moore who said he wants to be a basketball and football player when he grows up.

“The biggest message that I got was to never give up and always follow your dreams,” Moore said. “With all of Mark Henry’s advice, I’ve now learned that the harder I try the more I’m going to fall and I’ve just got to get up and keep trying.”

Henry said these are important messages for kids seeing people they look up to.

‘We’re human. They realize that we’re people just like them. One of the observations that I wanted them to realize is that there are people that will help if you allow them to help you, but you have to do your part,” Henry said.

When asked what he’s most excited for on Saturday, Henry said this event is a bit different than the rest.

“Normally I would say I’m excited for the main event but I’m excited about meeting with all the people that haven’t met me before. There’s a lot of people that have called in and ordered groups of tickets and that warms my heart,” he said. “It means that I didn’t do all that work for nothing. People respect my work. They respect what I did with my life and just honoring by coming and saying, ‘I want to shake your hand.’ It means a lot to me.”

Fight to Unite starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

