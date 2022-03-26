No. 12 Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Faces No. 7 Georgia in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. – No. 12 Texas A&M women’s tennis prepares for its toughest test of the 2022 season on Sunday, as the Aggies square off with the defending Southeastern Conference Champion and seventh-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. First serve is slated for noon (CT).

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“This is undoubtedly one of the biggest matches of the season in the SEC. Our team had an excellent practice on the courts here in Athens and I firmly believe that we are ready to go. We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us tomorrow and the team is ready for the challenge. Our program has very high expectations and I know that our players will come out and give their best effort against the Bulldogs.”

FIRST SERVE

The Aggies and Bulldogs enter the fray deadlocked atop the SEC standings. A&M arrives in Athens boasting a 21-1 overall record and a 7-0 mark in league play. In their most recent outing, the Aggies squared off with the Tennessee Lady Vols in a Friday matinee. The Maroon & White came away with a hard-fought 4-3 victory, with freshman Mary Stoiana logging the deciding point in her second set tiebreaker against No. 88 Elza Tomase.

A&M has not lost at home or on the road this season, surrendering its only match of the year in neutral site play against then-No. 4 California during the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships. Texas A&M owns the most victories in the ITA and USTA polls, as well as the best record in the SEC. The Aggies are winners of 12-consecutive matches, the best active streak in the league.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the latest ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point, released on Mar. 23, Texas A&M came in at No. 12. The Aggies are joined in the poll by fellow-SEC members Georgia (No. 7), Auburn (No. 8) and Florida (No. 16). The Maroon & White ranked eighth in the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25. In Wednesday’s individual ITA rankings, A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova tied their program record doubles ranking, once again garnering the No. 2 spot while Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana came in at No. 48. In singles, Branstine surged to a career-best No. 23 ranking, Makarova climbed to No. 29 and Stoiana appeared at No. 93.

#LOCKEDIN ON GEORGIA

Georgia arrives in Sunday afternoon’s contest with a 10-2 overall record including a 6-0 start to SEC play. The winner of the match will retain first place in the SEC standings. The Bulldogs are under the direction of veteran head coach and reigning SEC Coach of the Year Jeff Wallace, who boasts a 783-188 career record. Lea Ma leads the Bulldogs at the No. 1 singles spot, boasting a 6-2 record at the top line. In 17 all-time meetings, Texas A&M has defeated Georgia on one occasion. The Aggies notched the highest ranked victory in program history, defeating the then-No. 2 Bulldogs in a 4-2 triumph in Athens during the 2017 dual match season.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday’s match will feature live video and live scoring for fans around the world by clicking here, courtesy of the University of Georgia. Any Aggie fans in North Georgia are invited to attend the match at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, with free general admission seating available in the main grandstand for all guests.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.