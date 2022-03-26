No. 25 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Challenges No. 8 Georgia and UTSA on Sunday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team hosts No. 8 Georgia at 1 p.m. (CT) and UTSA at 6 p.m. for a Sunday doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies enter the match at 15-9 on the season and 3-2 in league play while the Bulldogs are 13-4 this spring and 5-1 in conference matches and the Roadrunners are 9-7 on the year.

“Georgia is one of our biggest rivals in this league and it is no secret that prior to us joining the league they have been the team to beat as they have had a great history of winning,” head coach Steve Denton said. “They beat Tennessee last week on the road so they are obviously playing at a high level. We had a great match against Tennessee last night and it will take a similar effort tomorrow to beat Georgia. Having said that, we are getting better and better and that is exciting to see.”

The Maroon & White return to action after splitting a Friday double header at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M swept Prairie View 7-0 before dropping a 4-3 decision to No. 4 Tennessee.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Noah Schachter skyrocketed into 56th in the latest ITA singles rankings as he leads the team with four ranked wins, equaling the most ranked wins in a single season in Schachter’s collegiate career.

Austin Abbrat and Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 57 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

PROMOTIONS

The first 100 fans inside the gates at the Mitchell Tennis Center for Sunday’s match against Georgia will receive a commemorative 12th Man Statue and concessions vouchers will be given the first 50 fans for a free pretzel.

Sunday’s match against Georgia will feature the return of concessions to the Mitchell Tennis Center. Maui Wowi will be serving smoothies, in addition to other fan-favorite items on the second level of the facility towards the middle of the concourse. Fans are reminded that no outside food or beverages are permitted inside Texas A&M athletic facilities. All venues are cashless this season.

Fans are encouraged to stop at the marketing table inside the entrance to the Mitchell Tennis Center, where fans can enter to win free Adidas merchandise, pick up roster cards and more.

After select Aggie men’s tennis match day this season, student-athletes will be made available for autographs inside the front entrance to the facility. Be sure to stick around to meet and greet the Aggies.

SCOUTING GEORGIA

The Bulldogs come to the Brazos Valley riding a three-match win streak capturing wins against South Carolina, Arkansas and Tennessee. No. 17 Hamish Stewart primarily plays the top court in singles for Georgia as he has recorded a 12-5 dual record and a 3-3 mark against the league. In doubles, Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius lead the charge with a 12-4 dual record this spring.

SCOUTING UTSA

The Roadrunners bested Cleveland State and A&M-Corpus Christi in their most recent two matchups. Sebastian Rodriguez has recorded an 8-6 mark in singles action to lead the team in wins. On the doubles court, Rodriguez and Tiago Torres have racked up a 9-2 mark.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club. Sunday’s matches will be streamed on 12thman.com via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for the Georgia match will be available here and here for UTSA. For any additional questions and more information on the amenities at the Mitchell Tennis Center, click the link here to be redirected to the Tennis Game day Central page.

PARKING

Parking for Sunday’s match against Georgia will be available to fans for $5 in Lot 100D and Lot 100E. Disabled parking is available in each lot. Fans and current students with an active Texas A&M parking permit are allowed free admission into both lots.

UP NEXT

The Aggies hit the road for a pair of SEC matches next weekend. The road swing begins at Alabama on Friday, April 1 at 6 p.m. (CT) and will wrap up on Sunday, April 3 at Auburn for a noon (CT) first serve.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.