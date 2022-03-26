No. 25 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Splits Friday Double Header

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept Prairie View A&M 7-0 before dropping a 4-3 match to No. 4 Tennessee Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies moved to 15-9 on the season and 3-2 in league play while the Panthers fell to 2-19 on the year and the Volunteers improved to 15-5 this spring and 3-3 in conference matches.

To open the day, A&M posted a trio of doubles wins to stake themselves to a 1-0 advantage against the Panthers. Austin Abbrat and Stefan Storch raced through a 6-0 victory over Adrien Blackwell and Jaydn Boone on court two. The point was clinched via a 6-2 win from Matthis Ross and Mathis Bondaz on court three against PV’s Juan Malham Viada and Joseph Gonzales. Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor posted a 6-2 win on the top court to round out doubles action against Jorge Juarez Caballero and Diego Hatem.

In singles, A&M found points from Bondaz, Ross, Storch, Abbrat, Taylor and Anish Sriniketh. Sriniketh danced through a 6-1, 6-1 win on court six against Blackwell. Taylor followed with a 6-0, 6-0 win on court five against Boone. Storch posted point number four for A&M as he dusted Gonzales 6-1, 6-0 on court three.

Abbrat picked up a 6-0, 6-1 on court four against Hatem followed by a 6-0, 6-4 win by Ross on court two over Viada. The final point of the match was earned by Bondaz via a 6-2, 6-2 result on court one against Caballero.

In the night cap, A&M came out with the steam as the capture the doubles point with wins on the top two courts. Schachter and Taylor earned their second win of the day as the topped Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui 6-3 on the top court. The point was clinched by Giulio Perego and Pierce Rollins as they topped Adam Walton and Mark Wallner 6-4 on court two.

The Aggies held the momentum early in the singles matches as they claimed first sets on four of six courts. Perego raced through a 6-2, 6-2 win on court five over Martin Prata to push A&M ahead 2-0. Not too long after Perego won, freshman Luke Casper put the Aggies third and final point on the board as he defeated Wallner 6-3, 6-3.

The Vols picked wins on the top four courts to secure the team win beginning with Mitsui’s 6-3, 6-4 win on court three over A&M’s Guido Marson. Angel Diaz outlasted A&M’s Ross 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 followed by No. 21 Walton’s 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 win on court one over No. 56 Schachter. In the final match on, UT’s No. 40 Hudd tripped up Raphael Perot 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.

UP NEXT

On Sunday, A&M will challenge No. 8 Georgia at the Mitchell Tennis Center beginning at 1 p.m. before wrapping up the weekend against UTSA at 6 p.m.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

POST MATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M head coach

On the day…

“I was real happy with the team getting the match in earlier in the day, our team played well and actually played even better today than they did two weeks ago against Prairie View. I was pleased to get that opportunity for the guys on our team that continue to work so hard. The Tennessee match was a great college tennis match; we played really well in the doubles against one of the most energetic doubles teams in the country. They had a guy or two missing and we took advantage of that to put a point on the board. Obviously, our two freshman, Luke [Casper] and Giulio [Perego], are really standing out and playing well. They put us up 3-0 and like the really good team that Tennessee is, they responded. Give them a lot of credit for doing that. When they responded we did not punch back in some key moments. Ultimately, that was the difference tonight. We continue to grow up and are playing better. When we are playing with some of the best teams in the country we have to deliver that knock out blow when they are on the ropes, but we let them keep standing tonight.”

RESULTS

Tennessee vs Texas A&M

3/25/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

#4 Tennessee 4, #25 Texas A&M 3

Singles competition

1. #21 Adam Walton (UT) def. #56 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4

2. #40 Emile Hudd (UT) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 5-7, 7-5, 6-1

3. Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

4. Angel Diaz (UT) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

5. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Martim Prata (UT) 6-2, 6-2

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Mark Wallner (UT) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. #20 Emile Hudd/Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) 6-3

2. Giulio Perego/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Adam Walton/Mark Wallner (UT) 6-4

3. Stefan Storch/Austin Abbrat (TAMU) vs. Angel Diaz/Martim Prata (UT) 5-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

Tennessee 15-5, 3-3; National ranking #4

Texas A&M 15-9, 3-2; National ranking #25

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (5,6,3,4,1,2)

Prairie View A&M vs Texas A&M

3/25/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

#25 Texas A&M 7, Prairie View A&M 0

Singles competition

1. Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) def. Jorge Juarez Caballe (PVAMU) 6-2, 6-2

2. Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Juan Malham Viada (PVAMU) 6-0, 6-4

3. Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Joseph Gonzales (PVAMU) 6-1, 6-0

4. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Diego Hatem (PVAMU) 6-0, 6-1

5. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Jaydn Boone (PVAMU) 6-0, 6-0

6. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) def. Adrien Blackwell (PVAMU) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Jorge Juarez Caballe/Diego Hatem (PVAMU) 6-2

2. Austin Abbrat/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Adrien Blackwell/Jaydn Boone (PVAMU) 6-0

3. Matthis Ross/Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) def. Juan Malham Viada/Joseph Gonzales (PVAMU) 6-2

Match Notes:

Prairie View A&M 2-19

Texas A&M 15-8; National ranking #25

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (6,5,3,4,2,1)