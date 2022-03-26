Red Flag Warning issued for far western Brazos Valley Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday will be a beautiful day across the Brazos Valley with plenty of sunshine and 80 degree temperatures by the afternoon, but with dry air in place and a few wind gusts this afternoon, elevated fire danger conditions are possible across the Western Brazos Valley.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the following counties, running through 8pm Saturday evening.

Lee, Milam

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the higher fire danger threat Saturday is generally along and west of I-35. Still, warm temperatures, a relatively drier air mass in place (with relative humidity values briefly dropping below 30% Saturday afternoon) and wind gusts generally up to 20 mph+ mean that we should avoid outdoor burning, if possible.

Forecast wind gusts Saturday (KBTX)

