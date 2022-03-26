Texas A&M drops SEC home opener against Auburn, 6-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team lost the first game of its series against Auburn, 6-5, in extra innings Friday night.

Texas A&M (13-8, 2-2 SEC) took the lead with one run in the second inning, but Auburn (16-6, 2-2) responded with three runs during the third to take the lead. The Aggies tied up the game with two runs during the fifth and added two more with a two-run dinger from Dylan Rock during the sixth.

The Tigers tied the game during the ninth inning with a double from Brooks Carlson to send the game into extra innings. Despite defensive efforts from the Aggies, Auburn won the game after a single sent Nate Larue running home, taking the lead, 6-5.

Rock and Troy Claunch led the team with two RBI apiece, with Rock hitting the only home run of the game. Austin Bost batted 3-for-4 with one RBI, one double and one run. Brett Minnich and Rock added two hits each.

Nathan Dettmer (1-2) started on the mound and compiled four strikeouts in his 5.0 innings pitched. Jacob Palisch (2-2) came out of the bullpen at the top of the sixth and tallied five strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Austin Bost – 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Dylan Rock – 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Jacob Palisch – 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

GAME SUMMARY

B2 | Bost led off the inning with a double down the left-field line, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Troy Claunch. A&M 1, AUB 0

T3 | Mike Bello walked and advanced to second on a groundout from Blake Rambusch. Bello scored off a single from Kason Howell. Sonny DiChiara hit a double down the left-field line, facilitating a run for Howell. Brooks Carlson hit a single through the right side, plating DiChiara. AUB 3, A&M 1

B5 |Kole Kaler walked and advanced to second after Jack Moss was hit by a pitch. Bost hit a single to left field, pushing Kaler across. Claunch equalized the game with a single through the left side to drive in Moss. A&M 3, AUB 3

B6 | Taylor Smith singled to center field and scored on a two-run homer to left center from Rock. A&M 5, AUB 3

T9 | Rambusch hit a single out to right-center and advanced to second on a single by DiChiara. Carlson doubled down the right field line to drive in both runners. AUB 5, A&M 5

T10 | Brody Moore was hit by a pitch and moved to when a grounder by Nate LaRue was misplayed by the Aggie third baseman. After a failed sacrifice bunt attempt retired Moore at third, Rambusch singled out to right field to knock in LaRue for the winning run. AUB 6, A&M 5

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue their series against Auburn on Saturday. First pitch on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is set for 2:02 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On closing the game…

“Cortez is on our team for a reason. He did a great job last week closing out a game against LSU in the same situation, so you have to give Auburn credit for staying on and hitting the baseball, but we’ll have to get back at them tomorrow. I’m proud of the way the guys competed and I have confidence in our club. I know they’ll respond tomorrow.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.