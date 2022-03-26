Advertisement

Third inning and lack of offense dooms Aggies in opener vs Georgia

(KBTX)
By Shelby Hild / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 25, 2022
ATHENS, Georgia -- The Texas A&M softball team (18-11, 1-6 SEC) suffered a 3-1 setback to the No. 17 Georgia Bulldogs (28-4, 3-1 SEC) on Friday night to open the three-game set at Jack Turner Stadium.

The Bulldogs capitalized on a fielding error in the third, scratching all three of their runs across in the frame. Rylen Wiggins’ RBI single in the fourth marked the 22nd of the season for the sophomore.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at No. 17 Georgia – L, 3-1

  • Trinity Cannon: 1-for-2, BB
  • Rylen Wiggins: 1-for-3, RBI
  • Morgan Smith: 1-for-3, R

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at No. 17 Georgia – L, 3-1

  • Makinzy Herzog: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at No. 17 Georgia – L, 3-1

  • After an A&M fielding error in the third, Georgia tacked on three runs to break open scoring.
  • Morgan Smith delivered the first hit of the game for the Aggies in the fourth, launching her third double of the season into the gap, before an RBI single from Wiggins sent the senior charging home.
  • Makinzy Herzog’s sixth strikeout highlighted the fifth inning, and Trinity Cannon added A&M’s third hit of the game in the sixth, but the Bulldogs sat the Aggies down in order in the seventh to grab the series-opening win.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

Overall thoughts on the game…

“I thought (Makinzy) Herzog threw a great game. We don’t expect her to be perfect, and she was nearly perfect tonight. We field that pop-up and we’re out of the inning with no runs. It’s tough, but Herzog did everything we asked her to do.”

On lack of offensive production…

“Offensively, we have to be better. We’re putting a lot of pressure on our pitchers to have to be nearly perfect and that’s not the way the game is set up. It’s set up to score runs.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Bulldogs continue the series tomorrow at 5 p.m. CT, and the game airs nationally on SEC Network.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

