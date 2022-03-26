Advertisement

US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska on Saturday resigned from office after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national.

In a letter to the House, Fortenberry said he was resigning from Congress, effective March 31.

Fortenberry’s announcement followed concerted pressure from political leaders in Nebraska and Washington for him to step down. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday urged Fortenberry to resign. Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said Fortenberry should “do the right thing for his constituents” and leave the office he has held since 2005.

Fortenberry’s withdrawal from the primary leaves state Sen. Mike Flood as the likely GOP nominee. The former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, who has won endorsements from Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, has a strong advantage in the Republican-leaning 1st Congressional District. State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, is also running for the seat.

Pansing Brooks said Fortenberry’s conviction is a “wake-up call” that the district needs a change.

Fortenberry will be sentenced June 28.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
North Zulch family picking up the pieces after RV destroyed after severe storm
North Zulch family picking up the pieces after RV destroyed in severe storm
Rohnny Steven Steele is now facing theft-related charges in two counties after being arrested...
Deputies arrest thief suspect again less than a week after being released from jail
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers and other citizens vehicles. Speeds...
High-speed pursuit ends with two arrested on I-45 in Madison County
The Parker family from Milam County
Community rallying behind Milam County family that lost home, business in severe storms

Latest News

Biden delivers major address in Poland
A person walks along the red carpet during preparations for Sunday's 94th Academy Awards...
The Oscars are Sunday, and change is in the air
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
A Nevada man is spending his retirement by helping feed those in need in Reno.
‘You get help people every day’: Nevada retiree helping feed those in need at Catholic Charities