Aggies excited to play in Madison Square Garden

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team took off for New York today to play in the program’s first-ever NIT Final Four.

The Aggies will play in their 39th game on Tuesday which is also the most games a Texas A&M team has played in a single season. The Aggies’ NIT run has consisted of three straight double-digit victories including a 67-52 win over Wake Forest in the quarterfinals. The Maroon and White have enjoyed the support from their home fans this postseason, but they’re definitely excited to reach the Final Four and play at the storied Madison Square Garden in New York.

”We’re very thankful for what has transpired since we’ve been at home,” Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams remarked. “The support, the new fans, the old fans, the students, so all of that has been fun. In the right way, I think our guys want to go to The Garden. Not that they’re not thankful for what’s happened, but it’s like yeah, let’s see what it is and we’re ready to leave,” Williams added.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” exclaimed Texas A&m guard Wade Taylor IV. “Words can’t explain how grateful we are to be in this position this late into March Playing at the end of March is a dream come true. Going to New York sounds pretty fun,” Taylor added.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to still be playing for one,” Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford explained. “For two to play there. It’s like a dream come true because a lot of things happened in that building. We just want to go there and win,” Radford added.

“There is something about playing in the world’s most famous arena and we hope that we can play there twice this upcoming week,” Williams said.

The Aggies’ semifinal matchup will be this Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. CT against Washington State on ESPN2.

