Aggies Fall to Auburn in SEC Championship Final, 11-8

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 1 seed Texas A&M equestrian team (12-4, 6-2 SEC) fell short to No. 2 seed Auburn (10-3, 5-2 SEC) in the Southeastern Conference Championship Final, 11-8, Saturday afternoon at the Auburn University Horse Center.

The Aggies were outperformed by the Tigers in Jumping Seat, 8-2. Texas A&M battled back in Western disciplines racking up six points to Auburn’s three, but eventually fell short, 11-8. Graduate MacKenzie Chapman (Horsemanship) and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh (Reining) highlighted the meet with Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective disciplines.

In the meet’s first event, Flat, Nicole Leonard tallied the lone point for the Aggies with a 210.5-186.5 victory over Helen Ulrich on Dento.

In Horsemanship, the Aggies secured three points. Chapman started with a 229.5-220 win over Taylor Searles on Garth, earning her MOP honors. Freshman Hanna Olaussen matched Deanna Green’s score of 228 on Paddy, as no point was awarded. Senior Hayley Riddle received a 226.5 riding Houdini to best Maddie Spak’s 218.5. Ella Petak won the third and final point for the Aggies edging out Madison Pardun, 224-222, on Freckles.

Texas A&M trailed 5-4 at the half.

In Fences, sophomore Devon Thomas earned the only point scoring a 258 riding Joe, which defeated Meghan Knapic score of 236.

Entering the final stanza down, 6-4, junior Emmy-Lu Marsh registered a 216 which defeated Terri June Granger ride of 214 on Slash. Marsh’s ride marked an event high and earned her MOP honors. Senior Taylor Masson edged Isabella Tesmer, 214.5-214, with Chex, while sophomore Keesa Luers registered a win outscoring Taylor Searles, 208.5-192.5, after a re-ride.

The Aggies have a few weeks to prepare for the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championships in Ocala, Florida, on April 13-16.

“We are obviously disappointed with the outcome today. We made some critical errors that you just can’t make when you’re riding against a team like Auburn. We’ve got to re-group, learn from our mistakes and take advantage of the next couple of weeks to clean some of that stuff up and have the right mindset as we head into nationals.”

