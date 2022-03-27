Aggies Gear Up for Valspar Collegiate

PALM CITY, Fla. – Coming off a record-setting performance, the No. 21 Texas A&M men’s golf team is back in action at the Valspar Collegiate Monday through Tuesday at the par-71, 6,912-yard Floridian Golf Club.

The Maroon and White is paired with No. 2 Arizona State and No. 7 Pepperdine and will tee off at 7:30 a.m. for the first of two rounds Monday.

Aggie Lineup

Texas A&M’s lineup features Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Evan Myers and Michael Heidelbaugh.

Last Time Out

The Aggies won the 37th annual Louisiana Classics with a school-record 54-hole score of 47-under. The team win was the second this season and the fourth under second-year head coach Brian Kortan. A&M won the tournament by 12 strokes. Bennett won the individual title at 18-under, which is the second-lowest score in relation to par in school history, and broke the tournament record by five strokes. Paysse tied for third at 11-under, Daniel Rodrigues tied for sixth and Walker Lee placed eighth.

The Field

Joining the Aggies in a loaded field are hosts Houston, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 22 Wake Forest, No. 24 Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Marquette, Minnesota, Ohio State, South Florida and USC.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).