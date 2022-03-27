Aggies Top Baylor, 3-1

WACO, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued to post impressive results in their spring slate, topping the Baylor Bears, 3-1, in exhibition action at Betty Lou Mays Field.

This spring, the Aggies are outscoring opponents to the tune of 16-1 in their 300 minutes of action.

Laney Carroll, who accounted for the lone goal against Sam Houston prior to spring break, put her head on the end of a Lauren Geczik corner kick in the 17th minute to break the scoring seal.

The Maroon & White tacked on their second goal nine minutes later. After a corner kick service, Ali Russell unleashed a shot with Quinn Cornog pouncing on the carom and scoring from four yards out.

In the 39th minute, Baylor trimmed a goal off the lead scoring on a counterattack and breakaway.

Geczik played an impressive through ball to Jai Smith who beat the Baylor netminder 1-v-1 for the final score of the match in the 48th minute.

Kenna Caldwell played in goal in the first and last of the three 30-segments, keeping a clean sheet in her 60 minutes of play.

Up Next…

The Aggies return to action next Saturday in San Marcos as they battle the Texas State Bobcats. First kick at Bobcat Soccer Stadium is set for 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the match

“I’m pleased with our overall performance today. Even with Baylor playing a couple steps up in talent compared to our earlier spring exhibitions, you can see improvements in multiple phases of the game since our last match three weeks ago.

“Our backline and goalkeepers were solid defensively and did a wonderful job in setting up our possession through the different thirds of the field.

“We appreciate Baylor being good hosts, and we know this is another positive step in the development of our young, talented Aggie squad.”