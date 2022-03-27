Assault in College Station hospitalizes one person Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are investigating an assault that hospitalized one person Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a person bleeding at the 1500 block of Texas Avenue South right after 6:45 p.m. Once on scene officials began immediately rendering aid.

Authorities say, one person was taken to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries and was receiving treatment.

The incident was between two people that know each other, according to police. They believe this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Officers say they know the suspect’s identity, but do not have them in custody.

