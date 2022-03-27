Advertisement

Assault in College Station hospitalizes one person Saturday

Assault on Texas Avenue in College Station
Assault on Texas Avenue in College Station(KBTX's Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are investigating an assault that hospitalized one person Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a person bleeding at the 1500 block of Texas Avenue South right after 6:45 p.m. Once on scene officials began immediately rendering aid.

Authorities say, one person was taken to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries and was receiving treatment.

The incident was between two people that know each other, according to police. They believe this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Officers say they know the suspect’s identity, but do not have them in custody.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
North Zulch family picking up the pieces after RV destroyed after severe storm
North Zulch family picking up the pieces after RV destroyed in severe storm
Rohnny Steven Steele is now facing theft-related charges in two counties after being arrested...
Deputies arrest thief suspect again less than a week after being released from jail
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found in Iola
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers and other citizens vehicles. Speeds...
High-speed pursuit ends with two arrested on I-45 in Madison County

Latest News

Students, faculty and staff participate in nearly 2,000 service projects in one day.
More than 13,000 Aggies participate in service projects across the Brazos Valley
police lights
Human remains found in Leon County
Museum of American G.I. welcomes visitors for Living History Weekend
Museum of American G.I. welcomes visitors for Living History Weekend
Saturday Evening Weather Update 3/26
Saturday Evening Weather Update 3/26