Athletes from across Texas compete in the Special Olympics Games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Athletes came to College Station High School from all over Texas to compete in the 2022 Special Olympic Games hosted at College Station High School.
They competed in track and field, tennis, and cycling in the Special Olympic Games for Area 6.
Jana Bishop, The Games Director, said this year’s games meant so much to her and the athletes after not having the event since 2018. In 2019, the games had to be canceled due to weather and in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to COVID-19.
“It’s the best,” said Bishop. “I love it. I know the athletes love it even more. They have been chomping at the bit to get back to competing and playing and sports.”
Firefighters help present awards and some of our KBTX team helped out, too. Karla Castillo and Shel Winkley were involved with the opening ceremony and Donnie Tuggle assisted with awards.
